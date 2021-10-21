BILLINGS - For just under two months pumps drained 3,000 gallons of water a minute from Lake Elmo in the Billings Heights. The goal is to kill off Asian clams, an invasive species found in the lake back in 2019.

As the rest of the water evaporates or sinks into the sand in the coming weeks, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has a new opportunity to improve the lake's facilities.

“And as you can imagine there's a bunch of things we would like to do here for fish habitats, access and trails, and things like that you just can't do when the lake's full of water,” Bob Gibson, the communication and program manager for Montana FWP, said.

Gibson says the main project they hope to complete is a boat dock for canoes and kayaks. Work on that project has already started, and they have begun digging out into the lake.

“When this is all covered with ice in the winter, and there's ice fishing, there really was never a good place, except for the boat ramp on the far side, to get into the ice for people with wheelchairs. So, this will give them that as well,” Gibson said.

Another priority is fixing the trail on Lak Elmo Drive. Gibson says they plan to widen the path and make it more accessible.

FWP will take the opportunity to make the lake a better place for the fish too.

“We'll be doing a bunch of things like catfish condo, is what we call them: PVC pipe that mimics what cat fish would find in the wild for spawning and cover,” Gibson said.

While the additions will improve the lake, Gibson is just happy with getting rid of the Asian clams.

“But really the first step in getting rid of our invasive species and that's the whole idea behind this,” he said.