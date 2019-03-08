RED LODGE, Mont. - An emergency city council meeting was held to address serious frozen water service line problems in Red Lodge.

Red Lodge City Council passed a resolution via executive order to hopefully find a solution for their frozen water line issue.

An official from city public works said in the last 20 years, he’s never seen frozen pipes like this in Red Lodge.

"Normally we have somewhere around five or six annually that freeze up. This year we started out with that number, and it began to increase. Now it’s increased to over 40," said Red Lodge Mayor Bill Larson.

The mayor and the council discussed Resolution #3511 to allocate $15,000 for frozen water lines. The resolution also increased the minimum water usage from 3,000 gallons to 8,000 gallons of water.

"It’s to save people money. So that allows people – who are actually supplying another household through a garden hose to their house – gives them an opportunity, so they’re not going to be charged," Mayor Larson said. "We took it from 3,000 to 8,000 gallons, so it’s not going to impact them. Also, it gives the people that are not froze up the opportunity to run that faucet and hopefully keep their lines from freezing."

If Your Pipes Do Freeze: 1. Turn off your hot water heater to prevent damage. 2. Call your insurance company. They may help cover your costs.

The $15,000 allocated comes from old water deposits collected by the city. The money will be used to buy clean water for those with frozen pipes

"It's a very good use of that money. Not saying we are going to use all $15,000, but we may be into this for 30 days or more, and we may need that $15,000," Larson said.

The city says there is no solution right now to thaw the pipes. They’re going to provide water and wait for spring to come.