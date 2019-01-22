Frontier Airlines is returning service to the Magic City.

The airline will begin operating three days a week from Billings to Denver flying on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Service starts May 30th.

The flights will continue on a seasonal basis with tickets costing $39 each way.

In a statement, Senior Vice President, Commercial for Frontier Airlines Daniel Shurz says, “We continue to make air travel more accessible and affordable and we look forward to making it easier for more people to fly, and for people to fly more often.”

Billings is just one of several new cities being serviced by the airline in 2019 as non-stop flights have also been added from Denver International Airport to Boston, Massachusetts, Burlington, Vermont, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Mobile, Alabama, as well as Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Mobile, Alabama.

The airline says that they fly, "one of the youngest fleets in the industry, the Airbus A320 Family of more than 80 jet aircraft. With nearly 200 new planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. Frontier’s young fleet also ensures that the company will continue to keep fares low and that customers will enjoy a pleasant and reliable experience flying with the airline."

With the Billings flights operating seasonally, Frontier says flight times are subject to change. Customers are asked to check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier Airlines previously serviced flight to Billings, but those routes were cut in November 2012 as the airline redirected its efforts to serving Bozeman flights.

Big Sky Economic Development shared the announcement on their Facebook Page.