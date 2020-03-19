BILLINGS, Mont. - Many businesses and other services in Billing have been negatively impacted from the outbreak of the coronavirus, with some struggling to make revenue or having to layoff employees. One business in Billings is hoping to change that narrative and make a positive impact in the community.

FreeFall Brewery is one of the many businesses in Billings feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Following the Health Officer Order that came out Monday, they are only able to serve customers by way of takeout or delivery.

Managing partner Jahan Christian says the temporary closure for dine-in has caused a decrease in business, but he says they are not letting that get in the way of their giving spirit. FreeFall has begun providing meals to those in need while also reducing prices and creating a relief fund for their employees.

"We're trying to look for the good in all of this craziness that's happening and trying to help the community out in any way we can. Keep people employed and keep people having checks and stuff come to them," says Christian. Christian says FreeFall will be donating meals to those in hospitals and those who are directly dealing with COVID-19 on the forefront.

Alicia Leary, who is the social media coordinator for FreeFall Brewery has been the one getting word out on social media platforms about the deals that FreeFall is currently offering. She says that even though times are tough for many, she is happy to be a part of the FreeFall team.

Leary says "even though times are kind of uncertain and people are panicking, we are banding together as the FreeFall family and we are looking out for one another, we are looking out for people in the community and that's a lot to be thankful for, and I'm very happy."

Leary goes on to say that if you or anyone you know has been negatively affected by COVID-19 to look no further than one of the many breweries in Billings for some relief.

"We're here in the Billings community and we are all here together, through thick and thin. And I hope people see that we are here to support and here to spread joy," says Leary.

This week only, FreeFall is offering buy one get one free pizzas. For more information on the relief efforts FreeFall is partaking in, click here.