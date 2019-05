Four injured after three-vehicle collision

Four people are sent to the hospital after a 3-vehicle crash in Billings on Monday.

According to Trooper David Hankins with the Montana Highway Patrol, a black Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Highway 87 North and ran a stop light as it was passing North Frontage Road. After running the light, the vehicle then slammed into a black Dodge Ram, forcing the pickup to hit a grey Chevrolet.

Three adults were in the Nissan Altima and all were sent to the hospital, as well as, the adult in the pickup. The U.S. Highway 87 North westbound lane was closed until the vehicles were cleared from the scene.

Trooper Hankins said alcohol is suspected at this time. The extent of their injuries are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.