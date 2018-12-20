Former trainer from Custer County High School in Miles City, James Eric Jensen is expected to appear in court Friday after being charged with ten counts of sexual abuse of children.

The maximum penalty for the offense of sexual abuse of children is a fine not to exceed $10,000 or imprisonment in the state prison with a maximum of 10 years, or both.

This comes after police said photos were discovered on an SD card of his, reportedly showing young teens posing or engaging in sexual conduct.

These charges are separate from the initial civil lawsuit filed in late September, accusing Jensen of sexual abuse involving hundreds of young boys during his time at Custer County High School.

In an article from BuzzFeed, the civil lawsuit started after one of Jensen's former student athletes who is now in his early 40's known as "C.F." in the article, got a friend request from Jensen earlier this year.

He said after years of trying to forget Jensen, of trying to forget the man that would abuse him three times a week during his years at Custer County High School, this ignited a flame that would cause C.F. to attempt to put Jensen behind bars.

The BuzzFeed article also states the Custer County School District was, in fact, aware of a program Jensen was doing.

BuzzFeed obtained a letter dated back in 1997 to Jensen from school officials showing they had serious concerns about Jensen's behavior, ordering Jensen to stop giving "body rub downs" to boys unsupervised, to stop invitings boys to spend nights at his home, and to end his mentorship program.

In the civil lawsuit, Jensen was not charged criminally due to Montana's statute of limitations. That trial is scheduled for March 2020.

The 30 victims who filed the lawsuit against Jensen say they are thankful law enforcement worked diligently to find more evidence against Jensen to put him behind bars.