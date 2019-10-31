BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man accused by federal prosecutors of transporting women across state lines to have sex at two Billings businesses was sentenced to two years in prison for one of the four crimes for which he was initially charged.

Scot Donald Petrie pleaded guilty to count IV of the indictment which charged him with "transportation of a person with intent to engage in sexual activity."

In exchange for pleading guilty to count IV, the government waived counts I through III which included conspiracy, coercion, and enticement.

Petrie was also fined $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. The four victims in the case will not receive restitution, according to the judge who said the state, "will not be a collection agency for sex workers."

Petrie was arrested and charged earlier this year after two Billings businesses, King Spa and "A" Spa, were shut down by federal agents.

Federal prosecutors contend those businesses were fronts for prostitution and human trafficking. The indictment in the case contends the criminal acts date back to the summer of 2014.

