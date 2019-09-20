BILLINGS, Mont. - According to Billings Superintendent Greg Upham, Brent D. Skelton, a 5th grade teacher at Orchard Elementary, is off the job after sexual assault allegations against him came to light earlier this summer.

Upham says the school system became aware of possible sexual misconduct after a parent came forward.

Superintendent Greg Upham says Skelton was placed on administrative leave as they investigated. Billings Police and Child Protective Services were notified.

Upham says Mr. Skelton resigned from the position before being arrested Thursday evening.

Skelton is listed as an inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He is being held on a $150,000 bond on Felony Sexual Assault charges.

Upham says that Skelton had no interaction with students this school year.

Upham could not go into specifics as to the details of the allegations.

According to records on file with Montana's Office of Public Instruction Skelton has been licensed to teach in Montana since November of 2014. His teaching certification was renewed in January of 2019.

This is a developing story.