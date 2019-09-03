Cody - The fire discovered near Yellowstone Labor Day is twice as big as initially thought. The Fishhawk fire in the Shoshone National Forest is known to be 4000 acres now.

High winds pushed smoke from the fire toward Cody Monday. Large clouds of smoke were visible over the Shoshone Forest, and Wapiti Valley. The smoke was spotted in communities miles away.

A press release from the Shoshone National Forest said the fire started in the Fishhawk drainage about 12 miles east of Yellowstone, and four miles south of the highway. That means the fire is in the Washakie Wilderness, miles above cabins and guest lodges in the forest.

But the press release said the blaze had burned only 2000 acres. New mapping equipment has shown it is much larger: twice that size.

Fishhawk Public Information Specialist Kristie Salzmann said, “This is actually the first time we’ve been able to get some good mapping on it. Yesterday, it was just too smoky. We knew that it had consumed at least 2000 acres. But we didn’t have a firm idea on how much it truly was. So, it doesn’t mean that this growth was truly from today.”

Salzmann said weather was calm today, but winds will pick up again Wednesday.