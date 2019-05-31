Fires from Canada blow hazy smoke over Treasure State

You may have noticed the Treasure State seemed a little smoky Friday. That's because there are several fires burning in Northwestern Canada right now.

Al Nash is the spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management who said there are several fires occurring in Alberta, Canada that have reached pretty good size that have not been controlled. Those group of fires are pushing smoke up into the atmosphere where the jet stream can catch it and propel it towards Montana.

The fires happening in Canada lead us to think about our own fire season in the state and whether we are prepared. Nash said we've seen a lot of good precipitation across much of the state and we've had good snow pack from last winter.

"Montana always has a fire season," Nash said. "We always get some fire. There will always be some larger fires, but the indications don't suggest that we would be in for an abnormally active fire season."

Nash said BLM has a core group of seasoned fire professionals that work year round. Their staffing is augmented in the summer by seasonal employees. He said that full time staff looks over fire statistics, analyze where fire activity has been, and plan for prescribed fires to reduce uncontrolled wildfires.