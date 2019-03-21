Fire turns Apsáalooke Nation Administration Building into a total loss

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Fire crews respond to a structure fire in Crow Agency. Officials said the fire won't be going out anytime soon.

The fire is burning at the Crow Tribal building in Crow Agency. Vernon Hill with the Crow Tribe Fire Department said this building is considered a total loss. This structure fire can be seen from miles away with smoke billowing in the air.

Fire Chief Vernon Hill said the call came in around noon and the Crow Tribe Fire Department responded within minutes. But, he said, people smelled smoke around the area this morning.

"I came over this morning and another firefighter who had to go to an emergency who isn't here, we went in and got a copier mine and we left and I could smell like a faint wisper of smoke, but I was told it had already been checked," Hill said.

By this afternoon, the building was already engulfed in flames. Hill said once they responded, the fire engine used all of it's water and had to refill. At the same time, they called for reinforcements. Big Horn County Rural Fire Department, Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, and BIA came to assist.

"The structure has been empty for about, maybe, nine months."

While the building has been vacant for quite some time, it's the memories the community will mourn for.

"For me, there's many memories," Hill said."It was an IHS hospital and my mother worked in the kitchen. I had fond memories of this place. My dad worked here and there's alot of families that were born here and came here for the IHS hospital when it was here. Alot of people are saddened by it."

Hill said he expected for this fire to be completely out by Friday evening or, he said it could be even later than that. He said the total cost of the damage and the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.