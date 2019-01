BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lockwood Fire District responded to a structure fire in Lockwood Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Lomond Lane shortly before 9 p.m.

A mobile home, two sheds, a fence, and a power pole were all damaged in the fire.

No occupants were inside at the time.

Chief John Staley says the cause is still being investigated and will take awhile, due to the loss of power.