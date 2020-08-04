BILLINGS, Mont. - A Lockwood family has lost their home and most of their belongings after their house caught fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters from Billings, Shepherd, and Lockwood responded to the fire.

Receiving the call at 8:21 a.m., first responders were reportedly at the scene a few minutes later at 8:27.

According to Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley, the fire started in the garage then made its way into the house. The house itself is considered uninhabitable.

Three vehicles were destroyed along with a camper. Damage estimates are well over $150,000. Fortunately, no one was hurt.