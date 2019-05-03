Fill the Boot event underway in the Magic City

Billings Fire Department is hosting the annual Fill the Boot event which is underway at Hilltop and Main Street in the Heights.

Cameron Abell with the Billings Fire Department said firefighters began collecting money at this intersection a little after 10 Friday morning. About 25 firefighters total were seen walking alongside cars today.

Abell said the crew will continue collecting money until 6 p.m. He said the public has been amazing in supporting the cause today.

"We set up on Hilltop and Main, with Main getting the most amount of cones so we can slow traffic down a little bit because that's our biggest concern," Abell said. "Then we set up cones on Hilltop and we set up cones up on Main and then stand between them and collect money in our boots for the MDA."

The Fill the Boot Campaign collects money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. By donating to this cause, Abell said the money can go toward life-saving treatments, research, and can even send kids with muscular dystrophy to camp.

Saturday, firefighters will continue the event on 24th and Central Ave. in Billings from 8 to 4 p.m.