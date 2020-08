BILLINGS, Mont. - A federal fugitive was arrested following a chase with multiple law enforcement agencies on I-90 Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Tim Hournung with the U.S. Marshals Service says Douglas Paige was arrested on the median of I-90 near Lockwood around noon Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Hournung says Paige was being sought on a federal warrant for a supervised release violation in federal court. Paige was transported to the hospital after the arrest and was discharged a short time later.

The Montana Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the chase.

Chief Deputy Hornung says Paige is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.