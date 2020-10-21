BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a tip about a possible planned shooting at West High School.

The tip reportedly stemmed from interaction and comments in online chat rooms about a shooting to take place at West High on Oct. 26.

BPD and the FBI are investigating the credibility of the threat and the source of the chat room posts. However, police say at this time, the information under investigation is not confirmed to be an imminent threat.

The investigation is ongoing.