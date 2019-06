One man is dead in a motorcycle crash in Billings.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, shortly after midnight last night, a motorcycle traveling in the 13th Street underpass lost control causing the driver to run into the curb.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, and at this time, speed did not appear to be a factor.

MHP says the investigation is still on-going and it is too early to know if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.