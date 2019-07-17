BILLINGS, Mont. - A fatal vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 312 near Huntley.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol incident map, the crash was reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday. The map indicates the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 312 and North 8th Road.

According to Jonathan McNiven with Yellowstone County News, MHP says one person was killed in the crash, and multiple people were injured. HELP Flight was dispatched to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.