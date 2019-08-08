BILLINGS, Mont. - A fatal car crash was reported between Laurel and Billings Thursday afternoon by Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Folsom Road and King Avenue West.

According to Captain Keith Edgell with MHP, an SUV was traveling westbound on King Avenue West and crashed just before the railroad overpass. A witness told MHP the vehicle drifted off the road and hit the bridge.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames when emergency personnel got to the scene. One person is known to have died in the crash.

Edgell says the fire also spread to the grass and part of the train tracks.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency crews from Billings and Laurel responded to the crash.

The crash investigation is ongoing.