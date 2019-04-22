A mother in mourning is asking for your help in searching for her daughter's killer. One year ago today, Harriet Wilson's body was found near Two Moon Park on the Yellowstone River.

Mary Wilson recalls the moment she got a call from law enforcement to let her know that the body of her daughter, 42-year-old Harriet Wilson, had been found.

First responders recovered her body from the Yellowstone River near Two Moon Park exactly one year ago today. Police considered Wilson's death suspicious. A year later, Mary Wilson and Harriet Wilson's only son, Dylan, seek answers.

Mary said the last place her daughter was seen was at 3 G's market on South 27th Street.

"She was at South Park," Wilson said. "She was over at the park, and then she was here at 11:30 Sunday morning. A year ago today."

I took Mary to Two Moon Park where her daughter's body was found. It's the first time Mary has been.

"Why?" Wilson cried. "Why would somebody do this?

Investigators said Harriet had been deceased for a short period of time before her body was found in the river. Sheriff Mike Linder previously said she appeared to have suffered injuries prior to her death.

"Can you imagine knowing that your daughter was being pulled out of that river?" Wilson said. "And what she went through."

Dylan and Mary hope to find closure soon. They ask for the public's help in finding any clues as to how Harriet died.

"Somebody has to know somebody, something, somewhere," Wilson said. "I mean, 11:30 in the morning, everybody's out around. So I'm just asking the public, the state of Montana to help. Even if they drove by and had a glimpse of her coming out or seeing anything, a vehicle, or her, anything. Just to come forward. I mean, I need to know."

If anyone has any information, contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. You can remain anonymous.