BILLINGS, Mont. - Families struggling financially or becoming homeless is not a unique issue for Billings, but it is an issue.

We met with a local non-profit to see what they’re doing to improve the lives for those struggling community members.

Family Promise was busy Tuesday, handing out hundreds of diapers, coats, and even toys for local families who could use a little bit of a helping hand right now.

In their own words, Family Promise is a community response to homelessness. They shared an unfortunate statistic, stating 1 in every 3 families struggle to afford diapers.

So this year the organization started a project called the Mobile Diaper Bank, where they hand out diapers to local families. According to the non-profit, they have given out over 83,000 diapers since January.

They also offer emergency family shelters, transitional housing apartments, and a community case management program.

“We help you find a place to live, how to balance a budget, how to keep your children fed,” said Lisa Donnot, the executive director for Family Promise.

Mayor Bill Cole says he and his wife have volunteered for Family Promise for years, and spoke about why the non-profit is vital for our community.

“They can’t do it by themselves, they need all of us to stand with them, and one great things about Billings is we’re a great community, and we take care of each other,” said Mayor Cole.

Dr. Robert Marbut, the executive director for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homlessness, also spoke at the event, pointing out how supporting a family and bringing some joy to their lives can set them up for success.

“Ultimately what you want are the kiddos is to have the best of a possible education so that they can go on to be self-sufficient for themselves some day.” Dr. Marbut said.