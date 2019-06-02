Family Promise and CASA team up with Rise Again Tattoo to raise money for those struggling with homelessness in the community

Family Promise and CASA, Which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, teams up with Rise Again Tattoo in Billings to help give back to those struggling with homelessness in our community.

Family Promise helps homeless families achieve and sustain independence through a community response to homelessness. Rise Again Tattoo volunteered to be a beneficiary for both Family Promise and CASA, another non-profit that puts neglected children into stable homes.

Through Sunday's event, 40 dollar tattoos. The money made Sunday goes straight to these non-profit organizations. Something that development coordinator of family promise, Felicia Burg, is beyond grateful for.

"You know we're just so thankful for organizations like rise again to come in and help us out cause that's how we sustain our organization and I just love the fact that anybody, no matter what they do, you don't have to be a president of a bank to give back to a non profit! These guys are tattoo artists its what they are passionate about, and they're using that to help others in the community." Says Burg.

"There's so many amazing programs. It's a wonderful community, we love Billings, Montana so we just wanna help in anyway we can." says Cheri Carmel; part owner of Rise Again Tattoo.

The event lasted just about all afternoon Sunday and wrapped up at about 8.