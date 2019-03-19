Family of man shot, killed by Billings officer reaches settlement with city of Billings

A settlement was reached in the case against the City of Billings and Officer Grant Morrison of the Billings Police Department.

Earlier this year, Richard Ramirez's family sued the City of Billings civilly years after Richard was shot and killed by Morrison during a traffic stop. In the dash cam video, Morrison shot Ramirez after requesting multiple times to put his hands up. Ramirez died from his injuries.

In the Coroner's Inquest of the shooting, a jury found Morrison justified in that shooting.

The settlement between the Ramirez family and the city is in exchange for a payment of $550,000. According to the city's attorneys, this settlement was paid by the city's insurance pool.

They said the defendants stand behind the decision of the jury in the Coroner's Inquest that Officer Morrison acted reasonably in light of the circumstances he faced at the time. They agreed to settle the case in order to avoid the costs of a civil jury trial and the inherent uncertainties of a trial.

The City of Billings does not intend to comment any further in the case.