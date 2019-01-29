Exonerated men testify for 2 bills to overturn wrong convictions

Montana lawmakers are working on two bills to help prevent and overturn wrongful convictions.

Lawmakers heard from two men who shared their stories of spending years behind bars for crimes they didn't commit.

Cody Marble is one of those men testifying that more needs to be done to ensure innocent people don't lose years of their lives behind bars.

SB156 would block false convictions from incentivized witness testimony which put Marble behind bars for 14 years.

While SB 172 allows the convicted to access court documentations if presented with new evidence in their cases.

Marble credits the Montana Innocence Project for helping him appeal his case.

"They're very aware, that there are people accused of crimes in jail, that some members of law enforcement like to bribe threaten or coerce their evidence by any means possible," said Marble. "What's worse is when you're sitting in jail, you know you're guilty, you did something. Maybe you're going to jail for 10 years and you have somebody come along well if you say this or that we'll give you less time. It should be illegal all together but at least if this law was in place I feel like there's a much better chance this wouldn't have happened to me. "

Marble was exonerated two years ago.

He hopes to use his new lease on life to raise awareness.

Meanwhile these bills are getting some push back within the legislature.

Some prosecutors argue passing this legislation could hinder ongoing investigations with confidential witnesses.