BILLINGS, Mont. - A semi-truck crashed into the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River Monday morning, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. south of Belfry. Red Lodge Fire Rescue says the semi-truck split in half, with the cab landing in the middle of the river. The trailer contained toilet paper and spilled out onto the highway, blocking traffic.

Red Lodge Search and Rescue, Red Lodge Fire, Belfry Fire, Bridger EMS and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office were involved in the rescue and clean-up.

Red Lodge Fire says Search and Rescue personnel rescued the driver by wading across the river in specialized dry suits. The driver was evaluated by a medical crew and was found to have minor injuries.