The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) wants to honor Montana Centenarians during the 51st annual Governor’s Conference on Aging September 24 - 26, 2019 in Billings.

The event will take place at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Centenarians will be honored at a late afternoon banquet that will begin at 4:45 p.m. on September 24.

DPHHS is asking Montanans who will turn age 100 as of December 31, 2019, or those who are already over the age of 100 to submit their name and a brief profile.

All Centenarians who submit information will receive a recognition proclamation from Governor Steve Bullock. Montana’s 2010 census showed that Montana is home to approximately 175 centenarians and that it is one of the fastest growing segments of our aging population

Centenarians, or friends or family members, are encouraged to supply DPHHS with the following information by August 30, 2019, so they can be recognized.

(NOTE: The first five items are required in order to receive a certificate.)

1. Centenarian's name.

2. Contact person (who to send certificate to).

3. Contact person's phone number and email address

4. Mailing address (where to send the certificate).

5. Birth date of Centenarian.

6. Are they a World War II Veteran?

7. Where were they born?

8. If not born in Montana, what is their story on how they got to Montana?

9. What is the secret to their longevity?

10. What has been the most amazing event in their life that they would like to share?

11. What is their favorite quote?

12. Anything else they would like us to know about the centenarian?

13. If planning to attend the centenarian banquet, please provide a picture of the centenarian when the information above is submitted.

Please send Centenarian information to:

Governor’s Conference on Aging-Centenarians

DPHHS-SLTC

P.O. Box 4210

Helena, MT 59604-4210

Or email jstoeckel@mt.gov

Or submit your information online at Montana Centenarian's Program (http://dphhs.mt.gov/SLTC/aging/centenarians).

This year’s Conference on Aging will be a continued celebration of Aging in Montana. The conference’s mission is to raise the public’s awareness of the state’s current senior population, as well as providing lifestyle choices and alternatives for the baby boomer generation which started turning 65 in 2011. The conference Theme “Rock Your Age, Still Cruisin” stresses that Seniors play a key role in the vitality of our neighborhoods, network and lives. Communities that encourage the contributions of seniors are stronger.

In honor of the 51st annual conference, the theme and event topics will focus on encouraging and providing information to seniors and caregivers to Connect, Create and Contribute with focus on their community.

Registration for the conference is now open. For more information about the event, including how to register, go to the conference website at conference website.

Or individuals can call toll-free 1-800-332-2272 and ask for the Office on Aging or call (406) 444-6061.