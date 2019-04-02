Down syndrome: A journey of faith and love for one Billings family

BILLINGS, Mont. - Casey and Arieanna Ramage were married in 2010.

Sweet Avery Jane came along in 2014, and little miss Margo two years later. Last year, they were overjoyed to find out they were not only growing their family, but this time, they were expecting a boy!

Their son was born September 17. That joyful moment of seeing him for the very first time was quickly replaced with concern.

"Immediately both Casey and I were like – our hearts dropped, and we didn't say anything to each other," Arieanna said. "Casey had looked over at me and said, 'Does he look like, does he look like maybe he has down syndrome?'"

A blood test eventually confirmed what they feared. Baby Cal had down syndrome.

"It was just a shock, such an unknown, something that we weren't expecting."

Down syndrome occurs in one in every 700 births and results from an error in cell division, causing the person to be born with an extra chromosome. Persons with down syndrome experience delays in physical growth and mild to moderate intellectual disability. It was a crushing new reality. The life Casey and Arieanna had envisioned for their son seemed lost.

"It was like all of those dreams were shattered. What you expect to be this sweet, heartfelt family growing moment was just kind of clouded in devastation," Arieanna said.

But time has a way of healing the troubled heart.

"We were sad for awhile, and we just kind of decided OK, we can't stay sad forever."

They're learning all they can about down syndrome, reaching out to others walking the same path.

Casey is a worship pastor at Harvest Church, and their faith has been a source of strength.

"God didn't make a mistake. And he didn't make a mistake with Cal by giving him an extra chromosome."

Even Cal's name, inspired by scripture, brings understanding.

"We named him Cal James for James one and two, which talks about having joy – consider it pure joy in trials of any kind and this is just a trial of a new kind for us," Arieanna said.

His sisters – totally unaware of those trials – hold, hug, kiss, and serenade him, without a care in the world.

"They just see a baby. They just see their little brother."

And those dreams they once felt were lost to his condition? Well, they feel like they're coming back.

"He will get to do all the things that we hoped and wished for him; it might just be at a different pace than we thought."

They've come a long way in six months – the initial fear and devastation, replaced with hope and happiness.

Arieanna knows there will be difficult times, but they're celebrating their sweet boy, content with God's plan for Cal's life and for theirs.

"I'm just excited to see as he grows, how much more of a blessing he'll be to us and to other people around him," she said. "The joy if you will, of knowing that it is well, and God is still good, but also happiness – because Cal has just been so fun and the sweetest little baby, and our girls adore him and so do we."

In the interest of full disclosure, sweet little Cal is my great nephew.

Arieanna says so far, Cal's heart and eyes, which are always of concern for those with down syndrome, are healthy.