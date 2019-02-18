Donation secures dental machine for Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has added a new dental machine, thanks to the help of donor Mary Wagner.

February is National Pet Dental Health month and Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter said they couldn't have gotten their new dental machine at a better time.

With an average cost of $5,000 the shelter is thankful for the donation.

Much like a trip to the dentist the machine works to drill, inspect and remove plaque.

"So this allows us to do a little bit better job on our dentals," said YVAS medical coordinator Teianna Snow. "Instead we just had hand held tools and it didn't allow us to fully clean the teeth or extract them in a manner we would like."

The dental equipment allows animals to get an in depth cleaning and provide better services.

"This one is our hand scaler, so this one allows us to go over the tooth to get off the tartar," adds Snow. "This one is our polisher, so this one allows us to go through it after we've scaled it to polish it, to make sure there are no grooves so it's all nice and smooth."

Regular inspection of your furry friend's mouth is key to catching any dental issues before they become severe.

Snow said there are simple things you can do at home to maintain your pet's teeth.

"There are dental bones that dogs can chew on," Snow said. "Cats can have their hard treats or even their food can help with the tartar build up, but of course nothing is better than going to the dentist yourself."

Snow recommends pet owners get their dogs and cats a dental cleaning once a year.