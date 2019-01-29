Documentary airs at Art House Cinema to educate community about human trafficking

Crowds packed the Art House Cinema to watch a three part docuseries highlighting pornography's harmful effects.

Montana Operation Underground Railroad hosted this free event to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The documentary called "Brain, Heart, World" focuses on how pornography impacts the brain, relationships and society.

Montana Operation Underground Railroad is focused on identifying the supply and demand of human trafficking, and reducing it.

The organization hopes to show how big of a role pornography plays in human trafficking.

"One thing that we found that is a common denominator running through a lot of that is pornography. How easily it is accessible to children, how it grooms them for trafficking, how the people being filmed in pornography; we can not tell if they're doing it for willingly," said team leader Brittany Homer."Whether they're victims or they're participant, there's so many things to look at with that connection with human trafficking and pornography."

Homer said the more people are educated about this connection, it's easier for change to begin.

She hopes to push forward with more prevention efforts and policy change.

One policy change the organization is working on is pushing to declare pornography a public health crisis in Montana.