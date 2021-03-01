BILLINGS - The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department released their 2020 Annual Report Monday.

Despite a challenging year, the Parks and Recreation Department said staff adapted to provide safe programs and park spaces when the citizens of Billings needed it most. In addition, the department said they completed many significant projects that will improve the quality of life of the Billings community for years to come.

Some accomplishments from this past year include:

Completed renovation of the Ponderosa Park Playground

Updated Master Plan for Castle Rock Park

Completion of Amend Park Synthetic Turf Field project

Resurfacing and conversion of Lillis Park tennis courts into 6 dedicated pickle ball courts

Completion of Phase 1 of Centennial Park, the first community park to be developed since 1982

38,812 visits to community pools

1,173 participants in youth summer camps

If you would like to read their annual report it is available at www.issuu.com/billingsparks or you can view it by visiting their website: billingsparks.org.