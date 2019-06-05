The Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an opencut mining permit application for a 108.8 acre site.

The Billings gravel pit, known as Oscar's, is located just south of the intersection of Wise Lane and Story Road. It is southwest of Billings in Yellowstone County.

DEQ specialists will provide information during the open house portion of the meeting. There will also be a short presentation, after which, citizens will be able to ask questions of the panel of participants. Citizens will also have the opportunity to provide oral comments about the proposed application.

DEQ will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Horn Resort in Billings. To look at the application and learn more, log onto https://searchopencutpermits.mt.gov/ and enter "3115" in the 'Opencut #' box. Then click 'Submit'.