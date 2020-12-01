BILLINGS, Mont. - On Tuesday the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation announced it will donate $25,000 to Billings Food Bank. The donation comes on Giving Tuesday, which is a global generosity movement encouraging people and organizations to perform good deeds.

Sheryle Shandy, the executive director of Billings Food Bank, says they will use the money to stock up on food products such as protein items, pastas, rice, and canned foods.

"Right now, we're really trying to build up on our reserves because we know the worst has not been here yet. It's yet to come, and this is going to be a great boost," Shandy said.

Kenzie Ferguson, the vice president of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, says the company is aware of the rising food insecurity rates across the country, and this year they are donating funds to food banks across 15 states, including Montana.

Fighting food insecurity also aligns with Delta Dental's mission to help people keep their teeth and gums healthy.

"Food insecurity and nutrition actually affects your oral health and vice versa. If you have tooth pain, it's really hard to eat, so that's another reason why we are focusing on donating to food banks this year along with everything else that's going on," Ferguson said.

The Billings Food Bank is always looking for more volunteers to help with the unprecedented need this year. The Food Bank helps thousands of families in the Magic City and its surrounding communities.