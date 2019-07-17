BILLINGS, Mont. - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 312.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 312 and North 8th Road near Huntley.

MHP tells KULR-8 one person was killed in the crash and two people were injured. HELP Flight was dispatched and transported one person to a local hospital.

According to MHP, at this point in the investigation, it appears one of the vehicles failed to yield to the other.

We will update this story as we get more information.