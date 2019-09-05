It's been two weeks since the Montana Supreme Court threw out a deliberate homicide conviction of a Colorado man charged with killing his wife back in 1999. Now, the case goes back to district court in Big Horn county where 51-year-old Brian David Laird will be retried on those charges.

Brian Laird was not in the courtroom for the status hearing determining the timeline for his new trial. A power outage at the Montana State Prison is to blame for that. Instead, he and his attorney appeared by phone while the U.S. attorney's office appeared through a video stream.

All parties in different locations across the treasure state. Nonetheless, the hearing proceeded.

"The next question, Mr. Parker, is does the state intend to proceed with retrial?" Judge Michael Hayworth said.

"Yes, your honor, we do," replied Chad Parker.

District Judge Michael Hayworth of Custer County discussed when the trial would take place with prosecutor Chad Parker and defense attorney Nancy Schwartz, who also called by phone.

"Beginning Wednesday April 15th at 9:00 a.m. with council and the defendant present at 8:30 a.m. for house keeping matters," Judge Hayworth said.

Laird was found guilty of deliberate homicide in 2016 for the 1999 killing of his wife, Kathryn Danielle Little Laird. He was sentenced to 100 years for that conviction, but that conviction was tossed out by the Montana Supreme Court. The higher court ruled the district judge wrongly allowed the state to rely heavily on a remark made by a medical examiner who is now deceased.

KULR-8 spoke briefly with Kathryn Laird's sister after learning of the supreme court ruling. She told us, at the time, the family was shocked by the development.

"I mean, we're devastated to say the least," Laird said. "It was 20 years on July 31st. So, it's hard to believe we're going to have to go through this again."

Judge Hayworth did not conduct the bail hearing today. The bail amount will remain at $250,000. Laird remains at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

During the 2016 trial, prosecutors argued that Brian Laird killed Kathryn Laird after a series of arguments on July 30, 1999.

Prosecutors also stated Kathryn had recently told friends and family she was going to leave her husband. An autopsy found Laird had drowned, but the manner of death remained undetermined.

The criminal investigation was revived in 2012 when an FBI agent reviewing the file came across the names of two neighbors who had not been previously interviewed. The neighbors testified they overheard a loud argument at the Lairds' trailer that ended suddenly, the last night Kathryn Laird was seen alive.