Dahl Funeral Chapel preparing for Coronavirus

BILLINGS, Mont. - As we learn more about the spread of coronavirus, health experts are requesting we avoid large groups of people, unfortunately this includes large funerals.

Dahl Funeral Chapel is still holding services, but they are giving recommendations and different options for the families to consider.

To cut down on physically touching each other, John Dahl, owner of Dahl Funeral Chapel, says they're offering a live stream of the service so people can stay home if they need.

Another option John mentions is having smaller services and postponing larger ones for a few months.

John says they will have hand sanitizer on site and a list of instructions for people to follow like, avoid hugging and close contact.

John says it is ultimately up to the families on how they want to hold their service, but they will continue offer multiple options.