BILLINGS, Mont. - The Crow Tribe issued a boil advisory for Pryor’s water system Friday.

The advisory comes after a loss of pressure in the distribution system, according to the tribe.

"The Pryor water system was shut down on May 16, 2019 due to loss of power to the pumps. This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may cause backpressure, backsiphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems," Crow Tribe wrote on Facebook. "Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system. These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system."

Crow Tribe is warning residents to not drink the water without boiling it first.

"Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms that may pose a special health risk for the public.

According to Crow Tribe, the loss in pressure happened after they failed to pay their bill to the power company.

"The power company shut off power after trying to get payment for one month. We are working to get the bill paid," the tribe said.

For more information, please contact Crow Tribe Water Resources Department at (406) 638-1017 or P.O. Box 159 Crow Agency, Montana 59022.