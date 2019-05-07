BILLINGS, Mont. - Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the recovery of a Billings woman's remains.

In April, Gregory Scott Green was charged with deliberate homicide in the disappearance of Laura Johnson.

Johnson disappeared in September 2018. Investigators said they believe she was killed by Green and her body dumped somewhere south of Laurel.

The Billings Police Department has requested the assistance of land owners and the public in locating Johnson’s remains.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for potential burial sites, ground disturbances, and any evidence of two red rectangular suitcases in the areas south of Laurel and east of Billings in the Shepherd, Worden, and Huntley areas.