LAUREL, Mont. - Public works crews are working to repair a water main break in Laurel.

According to the City of Laurel's chief administrative officer, Matthew Lurker, a city water main broke about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The water main supplies water to part of the city's south side.

Lurker said in order to relieve the pressure in the line while crews repair the break, it was necessary to turn off the water lines feeding the south side of the city. Once the break is repaired, the water will be turned back on.

Lurker said it is unknown at this time what caused the break.