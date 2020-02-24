BILLINGS, Mont. - The owners of a local mom and pop store, Country Cottage are retiring after 20 years of running the store. Patti and Ken Kowalczyk have owned and operated Country Cottage, a decor and gift shop, since 2000.

Originally located at the Rimrock Mall, Patti and Ken relocated to Shiloh Crossing in 2012. The store is packed full of decorations for any home, all discounted at twenty five percent off.

Passionate about her store, Patti is reluctant to shut down.

"I am passionate about this business, if I didn't have health issues I would practically run the thing until I fell over dead in the store, but you know health has to come first and that's kind of where we're at right now".

The owners said they ideally wanted to sell their store, in the hopes that someone would want to continue their legacy. Though Patti and Ken are closing soon, the two have enjoyed operating the store and will look back on the time fondly.

"It's a very exciting industry, and we have an excellent rapport with our suppliers and our vendors, yeah it's a great business, it's a super business, it makes people happy."