Council members had two snow removal bids to consider during Tuesday night's meeting.

Those bids coming from First Mark Construction at $137.50 per hour and Knife River at $170 an hour.

Those bids included a minimum of five trucks and a dispatcher.

Public works budgeted $150,000 dollars for the winning company to provide additional support to the city for snow removal during heavy storms.

Council members chose to move forward with First Mark Construction at that bid of $137.50 per hour.