Coroner's inquest finds officer justified in April 2018 shooting; How meth, mental health play a role

A coroner's inquest finds Officer Brian Weaver was justified in the April 2018 shooting of Zachary Hoven.

Hoven was shot after police responded to the Sandra Apartments following a report of a man with erratic behavior who was stabbing objects, or the air, with a knife. When officers responded to the scene, they encountered Hoven who was allegedly incoherent and police said he would not respond to officers' commands.

After Hoven allegedly charged the officers with a knife secured to his hand with a cloth, he was tasered and a second officer fired his weapon three times. Hoven was taken to Billings Clinic where he died of his injuries.

After a day's worth of testimony on Wednesday, the jury ruled the shooting was justified. Chief St. John said he's relieved Officer Weaver was found to have used proper force, but the reality of it is, a life was lost and these officer involved shootings affect everyone involved.

About six officer-involved shootings have occured within a time frame of a year and a half in Billings. Chief St. John said Billings is seeing these type of incidents more often.

"There is a lot of resistence to law enforcement," Chief St. John said. "There are more weapons out there. You will see from our 2018 annual report, which will be forthcoming, is that we have a significant amount of people that are under the influence of methamphetamine."

It's no secret Billings has a methamphetamine problem. The Billings police chief said in the case of officer-involved shootings or any act of violence people have seen in Billings, meth has been the common denominator.

"We can cut through all the dialogue and debate, but really, that's the thing that's driving the majority of crime," Chief St. John said. "Whether it's property crimes or crimes against people in our community."

St. John said law enforcement has been very successful and robust - going after the manufacturers, distributors, and users. He said the area they are lacking is rehabilitation.

"This year, we were able to attain some federal funds in conjunction with United Way and a group of service providers there and in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney's Office to complete that circle where we can provide rehabilitation, clean and sober housing and the follow-up that stops people from continuing that cycle."

Mental health has a big part to play when officers deal with citizens. The chief said many of them have a co-occuring mental illness and addiction issues. When meth is involved, he says it exacerbates mental health. But what about the officers involved in the shootings?

"We know from a historical persepective, we know from experience, and we know from military that when people are subjected to horrendous scenes and situations over and over again, it takes a toll," Chief St. John explained. "In the case of an officer-involved shooting, that is a very, very rapidly evolving situation and it's life-changing."

The chief said the police department pays very close attention to its officers, regardless of the situation, to help ensure they stay emotionally balanced.

"To let them know basically, that you are having a normal reaction to an abnormal situation."

Chief St. John said the coroner's inquest is a good opportunity for law enforcement to provide transparency to investigations-- A look at what took place, the investigation, and all things surrounding officer-involved shootings.