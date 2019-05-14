Coroner identifies 15-year-old girl found dead with gunshot wound

A 15-year-old Billings girl was found dead Saturday evening with a gunshot wound.

According to Billings police, officers responded to 12 Stella Street in the Cherry Creek Homes community in the Billings Heights around 7:30 that evening. Officers located the 15-year-old who was pronounced at the scene.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the girl as Tionna Rowland. He confirmed the cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department said there have been no charges or arrests made. He said more must be done before they can come to a conclusion regarding the nature of the death.

Lt. Wooley said Skyview High School, Medicine Crow Middle School, and Beartooth Elementary School have counseling resources in place for attending students.

No other details have been released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.