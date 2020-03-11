BILLINGS, Mont. - Many college conference basketball tournaments around the country have been canceled or closed to the public due to fears over COVID-19. The question for Billings is what will come of the NAIA DI Women's Basketball Championship scheduled to tip off next Wednesday.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, Alex Tyson of Visit Billings informed KULR-8 that they were prepared to go forward with allowing fans to attend the NAIA tournaments next week. However, just two hours later, those preparations were put on hold.

The NAIA scheduled a conference call at 5 p.m. with all of their championship sites, including the Billings Local Committee on how to proceed. The discussion centers around the Division II Men's Tournament which is currently taking place and the Division I Men's and Women's Tournaments scheduled to go forth next week.

The conference call came to be this afternoon after the NCAA's decision to go forward with tournament games without allowing fans into the arena's. If fans are allowed to come to NAIA Tournament games, MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher says there is a plan to ensure the safety of those who do attend, and it all starts by following CDC and local Unified Health Command Guidelines.

"There's plenty of soap, hot water and if anybody needs paper towels there's paper towels," Dutcher says. "If you need a place to go whether it be baby changing or anything we got those things. Everybody's head is in the game and got it covered. We just feel real good that we are following everything we can to make it a safe experience."

In a follow-up call with Tyson, she explained that the likely discussion is one of two options. The first being to go forward with the tournament without fans in attendance or to cancel the tournament outright.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided both on-air and online.