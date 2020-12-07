BILLINGS, Mont. - Construction has started on the Yellowstone bridge section of the Billings Bypass Project.

The Yellowstone bridge portion is the second step in six-phase project led by the Montana Department of Transportation.

When all the projects are completed a new road will run from Johnson Lane Interchange in Lockwood, crossing the Yellowstone River and connecting to Highway 312 and Highway 87 intersection in the Heights.

Phase three is planned to begin construction on the Johnson Lane Interchange in 2022, with construction on phase four planned for 2023.

Montana Department of Transportation Project Manager Fred Bente says they aren’t positive when the multi-phase project will be completed because it all depends on funding from Washington.

Bente did say when the bypass is finished it should drastically improve the flow of traffic in Yellowstone County.

“If we didn’t think it was going to improve things, I don’t think we would attempt this at all. We do a lot of studies, analyzing, we do traffic models to see what the traffic will do if we do or we don’t do it,” said Bente.

Bente says he believes the conception for the project has been around since 2003, but once designing the bypass started in 2015, they realized it could not be completed all at once. So plans were made to separate the project into six different segments.

“It was a long drawn out process just to get this project going. As the population grows, there is more and more traffic on Main, which is extremely congested and it’s obviously going to get worse before it gets better."

Bente says the Yellowstone bridge section of the project will take about two years. When finished, it will connect the Lockwood portion of the project to the Heights.

Bente says we won’t see traffic improvements until the whole project is complete.