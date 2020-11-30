BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man says he wants to open a marijuana quality assurance lab in city limits, but it's not clear if he will get his wish.

"There's currently very few labs in Montana to do the quality assurance that's legally required for cannabis products sold in Montana," said Lab Director Steve Reger.

He’s interested in opening a cannabis quality assurance lab in Billings, which would perform several state mandated quality tests on marijuana products before they could be legally sold at dispensaries.

"We have to take our equipment and establish our standard operating procedures...and then we have to get ISO certifications for industry laboratory standards nationwide," Reger said.

They test for things like THC and CBD levels, as well as toxins and pesticides. Getting certified to open a lab is not a simple process, with lots of state and federal guidelines to meet.

"The State of Montana will come in and give us samples and watch us test them, and then check those results against the results they already know to be true," Reger said.

But in the Billings area there's a big question: Will this lab be able to open in city limits?

"We get put under that big umbrella of a dispensary or a grow operation, when we actually don't manufacture or sell anything containing THC," Reger said.

Reger asked the Billings City Council if his facility would be treated like a dispensary, and they have not yet made a decision.

In a statement, city staff told us current regulations do not allow anything that violates federal law. But with the passing of Initiative 190 this month, that could possibly change in 2021.

"Billings and Bozeman are some of the largest places where cannabis is grown and also the largest amount of medical card recipients,” Reger said.

I-190 requires licensed labs to test marijuana and marijuana-infused products for potency and contaminants.

The Department of Revenue, who will regulate marijuana in the state, told us there's no guidelines for quality assurance labs yet, and the legislature will have to work on the details.