Preliminary data indicates the number of traffic fatalities on Montana roads in 2018 was the lowest it's been in nearly 70 years. Although Yellowstone County has a mild winter, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still drive safely during winter conditions.

We spoke to Scott Hanser with Hanser's Automotive America Company who said they offer many services including wrecks and towing all over the eastern part of Montana.

Hanser said drivers should still be careful when driving during the winter. You never know what kind of conditions you'll run into on Montana roads. He said he sees a lot of really bad wrecks the company has to help. Hanser recalled one bad crash that happened recently. He said there was a semi-wreck in Columbus a couple of weeks ago that slid in a median and went between a guard rail and a mountain, a difficult crash to tend to.

Hanser expains how difficult it can be to recover vehicles.

"It takes a long time like for that semi because you have to deal with the cargo that's in the trailer," Hanser said. "So we have to get that outta there and that was 26 below zero when we did it and then after that's done, you got to get the truck n it's wheels and get it on the highway. It's a long 12-15 hour deal every time we do it."

Hanser would like to remind drivers to drive safely. He said 95 percent of the vehicle crashes the company goes to, speed has always been a factor. He urges drivers to please slow down.