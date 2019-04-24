Community STEAM Night returns to Billings Public Library

Community STEAM night at the Billings Public Library aims to get people interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Dozens of kids of all ages were seen exploring all the different stations at the event, which was located in the community room at the library.

Cody Allen is the teen services librarian who said students who are majoring in education from MSU-Billings hosted each station and encouraged everyone to come in, use, and explore. Allen talked more about the event.

"Tonight is actually a special night," Allen said. "This is our second time. So we're working with MSU-Billings, some education majors, and to have some students come in and work with teens and children. We also have Wise Wonders and SCRAP here. So, two local STEAM oriented organizations just to kind of give people a feel for what they can do with STEAM."

Community STEAM night at the Billings Public Library began at 3:30 p.m. and ended at 6:30 p.m.