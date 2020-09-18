BILLINGS, Mont. - According to a recent survey conducted by the Office of Public Instruction, two out of every five high school students admit to having experimented with marijuana. Nearly one in four students say they were offered, sold, or given an illegal drug on school property in the past twelve months.

"That risk-taking behavior, that high percentage of kids using marijuana... those school-aged children using marijuana, there is going to be a portion of them that are going to take that risk into that harder, higher drug usage, and that's a problem as well and that really frightens me for Montana," said Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito.

"They're starting to experiment with this drug at a younger age," DEA Agent Stacy Zinn-Brittain said. "When their minds are developing and they're starting to put these high THC levels into their system, it has an adverse effect."

These statistics are catching the attention of state education leaders, and now the Office of Public Instruction is working with local leaders to turn things around for the children in our community. Some of the ideas being discussed include robust training for teachers, earlier and consistent messaging about the effects of drug and alcohol abuse, and the implementation of school resource officers.

"The school resource officer program is extremely, extremely important," said U.S. Marshal Rod Ostermiller. "Being a father of three children, I know firsthand the vital role that they play in ensuring the safety of our children, communicating with parents, and just keeping this on the front burner when to law enforcement and issues that are impacting our children."

Keeping an eye on at-risk youth is even more challenging with so many students participating in remote learning. Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito says domestic violence and child neglect cases are often reported by teachers at school, and it's important to catch these cases early to prevent further cycles of abuse and violent crime.

A copy of the 2019 Montana Youth Behavior Survey can be found here.