The MSU-Billings Yellowjackets and Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears will announce the winner of the first-ever "Give a Ton Food Drive" but you'll have to wait.

Join the teams Thursday, December 12 in the Alterowitz Gymnasium at MSU-Billings to find out which college wins this year's fight to end hunger in Billings.

The community is invited to a tailgate celebration at 5 P.M. before the women's basketball game.

RSVP to alumni@msubillings.edu by December 9 to receive free admission to the tailgate, or pay $5 at the door.

Text "GIVEATON" to 43506 to support MSU-Billings with an online donation to the food drive.

The Give a Ton Food Drive began last month as a friendly competition between the MSU-B and RMC alumni associations.

Donations of non-perishable food items are welcome through tip-off on game day in Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Until December 11, donation bins will be at MSU-Billings in the Gymnasium lobby, the Liberal Arts Building, and the Student Union Building Atrium.

City College bins are located in the Tech Building commons and Health Sciences Building Foyer.

Financial gifts are also accepted, and every dollar donated is equivalent to one pound of food.