Community Discusses Public Safety Mill Levy

BILLINGS — On Thursday, at the Billing Public Library, a discussion was held on the public safety mill levy which is on the ballot this Election Day.

The community came out to listen to the fire department, city administrators and the police department. Afterward, they were able to voice their questions and concerns.

“They are asking quite a bit of money so I wanted to come and understand what it would be used for,” Linda Nelson, a Billings resident, said.

According to the City, if passed, the mill levy will grant millions of dollars to first responders, public safety services and mental health services.

Linda Nelson has lived in Billings for four years and says coming to this meeting helped her better understand the need for additional public safety funding.

“They told us what almost every penny was going to be used for and made a good case for needing it,” Nelson said. People are going to have to decide for themselves whether or not they are going to vote for us but I would certainly suggest that if they have the opportunity, and I think they will have another opportunity to come and listen to the presentation, because it's getting it straight from the horse's mouth.”

If passed, the mill levy will cost homeowners an extra $8.33 per month on average.

“It's just that there a lot of people that are on a certain amount of money to make their livelihood and it's going to make it difficult for them when they have to pay extra money. Although 8 dollars and 33 cents a month doesn't sound too awfully bad on a home, but it depends on their home,” Nelson said.

With more information from the meeting, Nelson feels more confident about her vote come Nov. 2.

“I am more supportive of it now than I was before,” she said. “I've certainly wondered if there was a real need. I have a little bit of difficulty with the fire department providing the same service as an ambulance provides so that is my sticking point, but I do know they do need it.”